Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,566,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

