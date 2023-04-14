Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

