Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $258.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.05.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

