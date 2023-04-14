Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average is $188.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.