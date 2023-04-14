Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

