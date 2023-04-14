Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.5 %

APO stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

