Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $377.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $421.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

