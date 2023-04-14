Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.