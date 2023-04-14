Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $42,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

