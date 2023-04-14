Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 60,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,980,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.