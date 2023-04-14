Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 292 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OKE opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.