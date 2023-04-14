Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

