Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,985 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

