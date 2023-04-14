Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

