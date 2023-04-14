Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

