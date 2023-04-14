AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,330 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $157.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

