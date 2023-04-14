AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 268,363 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

