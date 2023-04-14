AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 196,916 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,916 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $27,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

