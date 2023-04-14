Community Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:K opened at $67.85 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

