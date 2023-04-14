Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $769,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

