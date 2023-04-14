AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,659 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

