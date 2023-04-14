First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $25,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

