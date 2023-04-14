Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $333.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $334.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
