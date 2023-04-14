Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.57 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.35 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.