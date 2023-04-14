WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

NYSE:APH opened at $78.65 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.