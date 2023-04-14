WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

