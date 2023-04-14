WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $12,464,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $6,436,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.