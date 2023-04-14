10,000 Shares in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $9.26 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

