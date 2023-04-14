WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,567 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.99 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

