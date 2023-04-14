Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

