11,844 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.62 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

