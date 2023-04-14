Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $308.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.59. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

