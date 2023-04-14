iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $154.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

