WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,213,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

