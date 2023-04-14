Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.03 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.