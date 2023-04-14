Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

