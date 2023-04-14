Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.