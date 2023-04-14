Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $211,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

