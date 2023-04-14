585 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $456.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.49.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

