PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $141.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.74.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.