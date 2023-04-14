Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 206.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

