Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,265,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,437,000 after purchasing an additional 321,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

