Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,089 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $609,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE BHP opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

