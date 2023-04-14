Graypoint LLC Sells 335 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Target by 21,293.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Target by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 91,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $163.27 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.