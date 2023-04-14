11,575 Shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.88 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

(Get Rating)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

