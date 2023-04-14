Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

