Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $306.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $409.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.