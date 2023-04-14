Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

