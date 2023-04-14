Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,120 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.71% of Sonendo worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonendo

In other Sonendo news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,182 shares in the company, valued at $318,691.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,083 shares of company stock valued at $29,746. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonendo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 136.96% and a negative return on equity of 82.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.