Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 42,465 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,465 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 185,042 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.